Karachi Gul Plaza Fire: PM Shehbaz & Bilawal Bhutto order Emergency Response amid Deaths

ISLAMABAD – Sindh capital Karachi was rocked by massive fire that ripped through Gul Plaza in Saddar, leaving precious human lives lost, many injured, and massive financial damage in its wake.

The horrific inferno triggered panic in busy commercial area and prompted an emergency response from rescue agencies. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident, directing authorities to ensure that all injured victims receive complete medical facilities without delay.

The premier stressed that every possible step must be taken to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, and ordered that affected traders and individuals be provided full and immediate assistance. Sharif instructed that all relevant departments work jointly and effectively in the rescue operation, while expressing heartfelt solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives. “We share the grief of the bereaved families,” PM said.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed deep anguish and sorrow over tragic fire at a shopping plaza located on M.A. Jinnah Road, Karachi. He lamented the irreparable loss of human lives and heavy financial destruction caused by the inferno.

Karachi Fire

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, affirming that he stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult hour. He also extended prayers and best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking swift notice of incident, PPP Chairman directed CM Sindh and Karachi Mayor to ensure that all available resources are fully utilized for firefighting and rescue operations, and that victims receive every possible form of relief and support.

The tragic fire has once again raised serious concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness in Karachi’s commercial buildings, as the nation mourns yet another heartbreaking urban disaster.