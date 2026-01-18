Karachi Gul Plaza Fire: 6 Women including Bride go missing amid chaos

KARACHI – A devastating third-degree fire ripped through iconic Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, turning a routine wedding shopping trip into a nightmare for a family. Six women who visited the plaza for bridal shopping are now missing, and the horrifying truth is that their relatives who came to search for them have also vanished.

Relatives gathered outside the plaza, finding Kausar, the bride, and her family who had come to Gul Plaza for wedding shopping. But since last night, all contact with them remained unsuccessful.

Among the missing are four members of the same family, who lived nearby. The family’s relatives grew alarmed when there was no news from them even after 1am, prompting a desperate search. But the situation turned even more terrifying when those who came to look for the missing women also disappeared without a trace.

Relatives searched hospitals and medical facilities across the city, but none of the women have been found, and their names are not listed among the deceased.

The tragedy left the city in shock, as multiple families still await news of their loved ones. One distraught citizen revealed that his brother’s final call was chillingly clear “There is a fire. Save me, I will die.”

Adding to the horror, shopkeeper Arif, who worked at Gul Plaza, is also missing. His uncle revealed that Arif’s last message was “I am fighting the fire. Save me.”

As the flames continue to haunt the memories of witnesses, the search for the missing women and the relatives who vanished has turned into a race against time, with the city watching in fear.