Schools to start at 10am as Punjab announces New Class Timings from Jan 19

KARACHI – Punjab School Education Department officially revised working hours of all government schools, issuing formal notification that will remain in effect from 19 January to 15 April 2026.

According to the notification, single-shift government schools across Punjab will now operate Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am. to 2:15pm, while Friday timings have been shortened, with classes running from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm only.

Punjab New School Timing

Shift Start Time End Time Morning Shift 10:00 a.m. 2:00 pm Afternoon Shift 2:15 p.m. 4:45 pm

The notification does not stop at students as teachers are also facing major changes. From Monday to Thursday, teachers’ duty hours will now formally include lesson preparation, professional development activities, and training sessions, signaling a stronger focus on improving teaching quality.

In a move that sparked widespread discussion, the department has also made Saturday attendance mandatory for teachers on alternate weeks. Officials say the decision is aimed at enhancing educational standards and strengthening teachers’ professional skills across the province.

With thousands of schools affected, the revised schedule marks one of the most impactful education policy shifts of the year, leaving parents, students, and educators preparing for a very different school routine in the coming months.