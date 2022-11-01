Shazia Manzoor wins hearts with latest video
Shazia Manzoor wins hearts with latest video
Pakistani music industry's seasoned and talented singer Shazia Manzoor doesn't need any introduction. She has a knack for singing any piece of music anywhere in the world no matter the size of the audience.

Nowadays, the Chann Meray Makhna singer is currently touring the USA where she performed and stole the hearts of her overseas fans.

Her recent video is going viral for all the right reasons as Manzoor took interacting with her fans during a performance, to another level.

For the unversed, Manzoor starred in the music video with singer Zakir Amanat on the song Akh Da Nasha. She has won two Nigar Awards, served as a playback singer for Ishq Khuda, and also performs on Coke Studio platform. 

