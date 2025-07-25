Imran Khan’s sons meet US ex-Intelligence chief in push for father’s release

CALIFORNIA – Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains in headlines as his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, officially launched an international campaign for their father’s release.

As Kahn remained behind bars from August 2023, his UK based sons started US visit with high-profile meeting with Richard Grenell, former US intelligence chief and close adviser to US President Donald Trump.

The meeting took place in California, where Grenell had detailed word with Khan’s son. “Stay strong. Millions across the globe are sick of political persecution. You are not alone,” he said.

Kasim and Sulaiman met with Dr. Asif Mahmood, a prominent Pakistani-American and Vice Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Dr. Mahmood praised the brothers for stepping onto the international stage to defend their father.

Mahmood hailed Grenell for siding with principles and fairness, urging a united front to demand Imran Khan’s immediate release.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, serving a sentence in the £190 million corruption case. He also faces multiple other charges under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, including those related to the May 9 protests.