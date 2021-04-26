PM Imran to announce Rs30bn uplift package for Multan today
10:12 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
PM Imran to announce Rs30bn uplift package for Multan today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Multan today where he will announce a development package of Rs 30 billion for South Punjab.

The premier will also lay the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat during his short stay. PM will also inaugurate Agriculture University besides breaking ground for engineering university in Multan.

Khan will be briefed about the overall development plan of South Punjab and budget allocation in the upcoming federal budget.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also shared a tweet about the development. 

South Punjab is home to incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who has finalized all projects for the region. Prime Minister will also meet members of the National and Provincial Assembly of the party.

