Punjab announces Ramadan package worth Rs5.5 billion

LAHORE – Punjab government on Friday unveiled a special package worth Rs 5.5 billion to facilitate people of the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan announced the package at a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, stating that the prices of essential items, including chicken, fruits, pulses, vegetables and ghee, would be cut by 25 percent.

As the PTI had promised to bring the prices under control, now sugar will be available at Rs 85 per kilogram across the province, he said.

Aleem Khan said as per the prime minister's direction, the 10 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs375 in the special Ramazan bazaars.

Vowing strict action against profiteering, he said that the prime minister was directly monitoring the situation related to prices of essential commodities.

Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan speaking to media said that 364 special Ramzan bazaars will be set up across the province.

The Ramzan bazaars, she said, would be later converted into Eid and Sahulat bazaars to facilitate the citizens.

Responding to questions of media, Aleem Khan said there was no doubt Jehangir Tareen had played a key role for the PTI, adding that he himself faced accountability.

The minister said all the 21 sugar mills would be treated equally before the law irrespective of their owners.