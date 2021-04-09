PAKvSA – Confident Pakistan face South Africa in first T20 tomorrow

The first Twenty 20 International (T20I) of four-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg tomorrow (Saturday).

The match will start at 1730 hours Pakistan Standard Time.

It comes two days after Pakistan on Wednesday sealed a comfortable series victory over Proteas, defeating the hosts in third and final match at SuperSport Park.

Proteas were all out for 292 at 49.3 overs in chase for Pakistan's 320-run target.

Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked Babar Azam’s Pakistan to bat first.

Fakhar Zaman smashed 101 off 104, hitting 9 fours and smashing 3 sixes to help Pakistan post 320-7. The 31-year-old opening batsman has now become the Pakistani batsman with most runs after first 50 ODI innings, surpassing legendary Zaheer Abbas on the list.

Giving Pakistan a solid start, Imamul Haq and Zaman brought up their 100-run partnership. Imam, after a half-century in the 1st match, followed it up with another while Zaman played yet another solid innings after a wonderful 193-run knock in the last match.

The duo put together a 112-run opening stand before Imam departed for 57.

Fakhar Zaman carried on and brought up his sixth ODI century and second of the series with a wonderful 101-run knock of 104 balls, providing Pakistan with the platform to post a huge score. Before he was dismissed by Maharaj, he put up a 94-run stand with Babar Azam.

However, after Zaman’s dismissal, Pakistan lost wickets in regular intervals as South African spinners struck back after being dominated by the visitors the entire morning. In the end, some fine shots from Hasan Ali helped Pakistan post 320/7 total in the decider.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe

Schedule of Remaining T20 Matches

12 April - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

14 April - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria