PAKvSA – Confident Pakistan face South Africa in first T20 tomorrow
Share
The first Twenty 20 International (T20I) of four-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg tomorrow (Saturday).
The match will start at 1730 hours Pakistan Standard Time.
It comes two days after Pakistan on Wednesday sealed a comfortable series victory over Proteas, defeating the hosts in third and final match at SuperSport Park.
Proteas were all out for 292 at 49.3 overs in chase for Pakistan's 320-run target.
Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked Babar Azam’s Pakistan to bat first.
Fakhar Zaman smashed 101 off 104, hitting 9 fours and smashing 3 sixes to help Pakistan post 320-7. The 31-year-old opening batsman has now become the Pakistani batsman with most runs after first 50 ODI innings, surpassing legendary Zaheer Abbas on the list.
Giving Pakistan a solid start, Imamul Haq and Zaman brought up their 100-run partnership. Imam, after a half-century in the 1st match, followed it up with another while Zaman played yet another solid innings after a wonderful 193-run knock in the last match.
The duo put together a 112-run opening stand before Imam departed for 57.
Fakhar Zaman carried on and brought up his sixth ODI century and second of the series with a wonderful 101-run knock of 104 balls, providing Pakistan with the platform to post a huge score. Before he was dismissed by Maharaj, he put up a 94-run stand with Babar Azam.
However, after Zaman’s dismissal, Pakistan lost wickets in regular intervals as South African spinners struck back after being dominated by the visitors the entire morning. In the end, some fine shots from Hasan Ali helped Pakistan post 320/7 total in the decider.
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe
Schedule of Remaining T20 Matches
12 April - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
14 April - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria
16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria
PAKvSA – Mohammad Hafeez set to become 2nd ... 04:01 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will become the second Pakistani player to play 100 T20Is for the country, announced the ...
- India raises concerns over US navy ship’s patrol in its zone11:27 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Confident Pakistan face South Africa in first T20 tomorrow11:02 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan women’s football captain Hajra seeks help from PM Imran ...10:18 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Punjab announces Ramadan package worth Rs5.5 billion09:41 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- PIA 'stops' Captains, First Officers from fasting during Ramadan09:06 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi teaches belly dance moves to Maniesh Paul (VIDEO)06:00 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Shaniera Akram pens down heartfelt note for her daughter, Wasim Akram04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes ...03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021