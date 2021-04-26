MuftiMuneeb, other TLP supporters likely to be placed on fourth schedule

KARACHI – Former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman along with other supporters of the banned outfit are likely to be placed on the fourth schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

Recommendation of the persons newly enlisted in the fourth schedule includes many religious scholars including Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Haji Rafique Pardesi, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Maulana Rehan, Amjad Noomani, Ali Muhammad Aslam, Aamir Chootaani.

The authorities in this regard have sought details from the police stations of Karachi’s district east for the placement of the above-mentioned names in the fourth schedule, reports in local media suggest.

Meanwhile, documents are being compiled by the provincial law enforcer and would be sent to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) shortly.

Earlier this month, the Government of Punjab placed the name of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), on the list of the Fourth Schedule after the violent clashes across Punjab.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.