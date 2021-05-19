IStandWithImranKhan trends after Tareen announces like-minded group in PTI

Senior ministers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have shown their loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan after formation of a group within the ruling party.

Soon after Jahangir Khan Tareen announced the like-minded group, trends started to appear on social media supporting the prime minister. Loyalist party leaders issued statements and tweeted after the development.

On Twitter, trends #IstandWithImranKhan and #BehindYouSkipper are on top.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, once Prime Minister Imran Khan's close friend, Tuesday formalised the split in the ruling party after announcing its separate parliamentary leaders in the Punjab and National Assembly.

Raja Riaz has been appointed as parliamentary leader of the Jahangir Tareen group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly. Tareen claimed to have strength of the group close to 40.

Earlier today, Tareen while speaking with the press outside a banking court denies reports of forming a forward bloc within the party but accused the Punjab government of ‘revenge politics’ against members of his group.

“We were part of the Tehreek-e-Insaf, we are part of it and we will continue to remain part of it,” Tareen responded to a query. Adding that ‘there is no investigation against me going on relating to the sugar scandal, the three FIRs registered against me were not filed in any sugar inquiry’.

I am asad umar and i stand with Imran khan @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial #IstandWithImranKhan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 19, 2021

I am Syed Ali Haider Zaidi & for whatever little I am worth I will stand with @ImranKhanPTI till my last breath! #BehindYouSkipper #IstandWithImranKhan pic.twitter.com/DNl208fNe9 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) May 19, 2021

میں سید شبلی فراز جس قابل بھی ہوں آخری دم تک عمران خان کے ساتھ کھڑا رہوں گا۔ عمران خان ہی اس ملک کو اندھیروں سے نکالنے کی آخری آس ہے۔#IstandWithImranKhan — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 19, 2021