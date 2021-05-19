Mathira wants to adopt a Palestinian child

The bold and beautiful Mathira has been quite active lately on her social media handles as she regularly posted about the grave situation in Palestine which continues to escalate with Israel intensifying the violence every day.

As the atrocities have left the entire world talking, Mathira wishes to help a Palestinian child out of their war-stricken country.

"I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine, I would love to adopt a child and give him/her all the love that he/she has lost, and a safe place called home," Mathira requested people to help her.

Palestinian children are among the most vulnerable groups in the country, with many made orphans or separated from their families. This coupled with their entire families being killed in Israeli attacks and complicated adoption policies leave them helpless.

The US State Department has a section on its travel help website dedicated to adoption in the region and a part of the section reads, "The Palestinian Authority opposes adoption by foreign parents, because, according to an unnamed source, Palestinian children must remain in Palestine. Additionally, Islamic Shari'a Law does not allow for adoption as it is recognised in the United States, rather, they allow for 'guardianship'."

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother within a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan amid unrest in that country.

Mathira tied the knot with a Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. On 4th September 2014 couple welcomed a baby boy named Aahil Rizvi. Later in 2018, she formally announced the news of her divorce on social media accounts.