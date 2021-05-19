PM Imran to visit Mohmand Dam site today
02:50 PM | 19 May, 2021
PM Imran to visit Mohmand Dam site today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Mohmand Dam site today to review the construction work.

According to the reports in local media, chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain will brief the premier about the development process at the site.

The under-construction multi-purpose Hydropower Project is the first mega-dam in 5 decades. The mega-dam will produce 2.86 bn units of clean and cheap energy and will yield an annual revenue of Rs 45.76 billion and create 6100+ job opportunities. Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam in 2019.

It is being undertaken at a cost of Rs309.6 billion and will have a water storage capacity of 1.293 million acre-feet. The Hydropower project is expected to be completed by 2025.

On the other hand, Khan will also visit Peshawar to participate in the inauguration of Shahi Bala (Regi Lalma) family flats under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, PM's aide on communication Shahbaz Gill tweet Wednesday.

