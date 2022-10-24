Asim Azhar and Virat Kholi all smiles for the camera
After another nerve-wracking Pakistan versus India cricket match, people have been praising Virat Kohli’s outstanding comeback, including Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar.
The thriller saw Kohli’s best performance in a long while, as the batsman remained undefeated at 82 runs off of 53 deliveries.
Hailing the Indian cricketer, the Tera Woh Pyar actor even got a T-shirt signed by Kohli and tweeted a picture of the same, alongside a picture of himself rubbing shoulders with the star batsman.
'I was always a fan of your cricket, but now a bigger fan of the person you are.
Thank you for your time and kindness @virat.kohli bhai. ♥️', captioned the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.
