Asim Azhar and Virat Kholi all smiles for the camera
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)
After another nerve-wracking Pakistan versus India cricket match, people have been praising Virat Kohli’s outstanding comeback, including Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar.

The thriller saw Kohli’s best performance in a long while, as the batsman remained undefeated at 82 runs off of 53 deliveries.

Hailing the Indian cricketer, the Tera Woh Pyar actor even got a T-shirt signed by Kohli and tweeted a picture of the same, alongside a picture of himself rubbing shoulders with the star batsman.

'I was always a fan of your cricket, but now a bigger fan of the person you are.

Thank you for your time and kindness @virat.kohli bhai. ♥️', captioned the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.

