Shuja Haider plans Idol Online to hunt new singing talent

Renowned Pakistani singer and songwriter Shuja Haider has promised to nurture his ancestors' legacy by setting up an unconventional singing-talent hunt platform, Idol Online.

The Dil Machis Hai singer recently sat down for an interview to discuss his plans regarding the future of the Pakistani music industry and his contribution.

In response to some questions, The Teri Qasam singer said, “In 2020, I initiated a programme called Idol Online which was executed during the pandemic era and everyone was home so I thought why not start an online talent hunt. I was judging the show alongside Ali Zafar, Umair Jaswal and Ahmed Jahanzaib and within a week we received over 5,000 auditions. I didn’t even have a website or portal that could support that many clips.”

Elated, the Funn Mitti Se artist added, “The girl who won that talent hunt went on to perform in Kashmir Beats with me. I produced some of her music and today, she is making a name for herself.”

The overwhelming response to the initiative and the dearth of manpower left Haider to decide whether he should make a “proper TV show" since collaborating with a brand would have deviated from the intended direction of the platform. Clarifying his stance, the Mumkin composer stated that he doesn’t loathe branded shows or popstars especially since he has associated with and benefitted from lot of times.

The Kya Ho Gaya Hai singer expressed that it is “quite easy” to become a star overnight but sheer artistry goes a long way. “Has Pakistan seen another Abida Parveen or Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan? It has many stars, yes, but has it witnessed someone like Mehdi Hassan?” he asked. For this very reason, the Dil Bhara Nahi singer intends to make a platform-cum-institution focused on serving artists.

The Baghi singer stated, “We lack institutions and platforms that make artists. With Idol Online, I want to train artists and contribute to the betterment of the youth through music.”

The Sab Jag Soye crooner argued, "Pakistan needs more artists and fewer stars. The problem in Pakistan is that the brands get to decide who the artist is. And I’m very much against that. If somebody is famous, it doesn't mean their work is the best. Brands fail to understand music and its intricacies."

Talking about his endeavour Idol Online, the Baanware singer said that they received 12,000 clips in two days after his call for auditions. Adding to this, Haider suggested, “We are having two stages of auditions. First, we have the online auditions. We will shortlist those auditions for another set of live auditions that will be held in person in Lahore. There, we will shortlist 20 candidates and train them and since I don’t believe in competition in music, all 20 of those shortlisted individuals will be accommodated.”

"The artists will be contractually bound for 1 to 2 years. We are planning a February release date with auditions ending on November 10,” Haider continued. As for the judges, the Tum Mere Hi Rehna singer revealed that his brothers will be joining him.

Grandson to the legendary musician Ustad Master Sadiq Ali (1935-1984), the Khaki Banda singer is recognized for his successful stints in Coke Studio.

On the work front, Haider's recent works include Mere Maula, Alif, Jeena, Safina, Baanware, Main Urra, Mumkin, Udikan Laiyan Mein, Dil Bhara Nahi, Want You Back, Pyar Nai Fir Kerna, Tu Hi Zindagi, Shad Rahe Pakistan and Nawazishein Karam.