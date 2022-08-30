Johnny Depp surprises fans at MTV VMAs Show

Hollywood's seasoned actor Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022's MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the award show returned from commercial break.

Although Depp was not at the VMAs in person, his face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said at the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f*cking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance after a commercial break, while Depp's f-bomb was censored for the broadcast.

And in a pre-taped clip posted to his Instagram, Depp said, “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

Although Depp wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, he has taken home five Moon People in the past — including awards for best male performance, best villain, global superstar and the generation award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's appearance was scheduled after the controversial and highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp. Since the verdict, Depp has been attempting to restart his career in both film and music.

On the work front, Depp will be working for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi.

Depp is also starring as the controversial King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. The film will be Depp’s first major acting role since the 2020 independent film “Minamata,” in which he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

Pakistani stars react to Johnny Depp's defamation ... 03:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2022 Hollywood actors and former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation battle have finally concluded as a jury ...