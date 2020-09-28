Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome a baby boy

12:38 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome a baby boy
Share

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have been blessed with a beautiful boy and his name is River Pheonix. 

Russian director Viktor Kossakovsky revealed the couple recently welcomed a “beautiful son” during an audience Q&A at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival this weekend.

He was promoting his movie Gunda – on which the Oscar-winning star served as executive producer.  

“He just got a baby, by the way, his name was… a beautiful son named River, so he cannot promote it [the film] now,” explained Kossakovsky.

Joaquin and Rooney have not yet confirmed the news of the birth of their firstborn.

The name of the baby has been chosen to honour Joaquin’s brother River Phoenix, star of films like ‘Stand by Me’ and ‘My Own Private Idaho’. He passed away in 1993 due to drug overdose at the age of 23.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
J. signs two Ertugrul stars as brand ambassadors
03:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Adnan Sidiqqui pens an emotional note for his ...
02:53 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
ZEE5 Global unveils the first look of new Zindagi ...
02:25 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar share the most ...
01:38 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Viral sensation Nimra Ali breaks down in tears ...
01:08 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome a baby ...
12:38 PM | 28 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
J. signs two Ertugrul stars as brand ambassadors
03:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr