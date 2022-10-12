Shagufta Ejaz amuses fans with new video

Veteran actress and timeless beauty Shagufta Ejaz has left her massive fan following rolling with laughter with a new BTS video from the sets of her upcoming drama.

Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the showbiz industry for the last three decades. The Yaariyan star is a mother to four lovely daughters.

While fans love her for her impeccable performance, the Chaudhary and Sons actor is also praised for her quick wit, and humour. In her latest video, the Mushkil actor was spotted with fellow actor Farheen Jabbar and the drama crew in a hilarious video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Shagufta Ejaz has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour.