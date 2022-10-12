Shagufta Ejaz amuses fans with new video
Share
Veteran actress and timeless beauty Shagufta Ejaz has left her massive fan following rolling with laughter with a new BTS video from the sets of her upcoming drama.
Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the showbiz industry for the last three decades. The Yaariyan star is a mother to four lovely daughters.
While fans love her for her impeccable performance, the Chaudhary and Sons actor is also praised for her quick wit, and humour. In her latest video, the Mushkil actor was spotted with fellow actor Farheen Jabbar and the drama crew in a hilarious video.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shagufta Ejaz has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour.
Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans rolling with laughter ... 04:55 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Shagufta Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the showbiz industry for the last three ...
-
- PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion money laundering case06:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Biden warns Saudi Arabia of ‘consequence’ after OPEC announces to ...06:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP ahead of JCP meeting on judges’ ...05:30 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- Hania Aamir and Hira Khan win hearts with new video05:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- 'Taqdeer': Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan trolled for age gap04:51 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022