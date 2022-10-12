Biden warns Saudi Arabia of ‘consequence’ after OPEC announces to cut oil production

NEW YORK – President Joe Biden has warned Saudi Arabia of consequence as tension heightened following the OPEC+’s last week decision about reducing oil production

Biden issued the warning on Tuesday a day after Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for freezing all cooperation with the kingdom, including sale of arms

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, the US president said that he would not discuss what options he was considering.

"I'm not going to get into what I'd consider and what I have in mind. But there will be -- there will be consequences," Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that a review of policy about relations with Saudi Arabia will be conducted, however, she stayed away from giving a timeline for action

Reports said that the US had been lobbying to convince its partner to not cut the oil production as Biden is struggling to keep the prices unchanged ahead of midterm elections.

However, the US officials failed to bridge gap between Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin salman as both are already at odds over the killing of a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A US official said that the Biden administration will not overlook the Iran as the US is major supplier of arms to Saudi Arabia.