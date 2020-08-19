Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are headed to Hollywood
Share
Hello Hollywood!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been meeting Hollywood studio executives about producing a new media project, reported Variety.
In June, the couple reportedly met with several networks, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal’s Content Studios. Hammer and Meghan previously worked together when the latter starred on the USA series Suits.
Details about the project are kept under wraps, but the world famous couple plans on working as joint producers on the project.
According to Variety, the former royal doesn’t plan on acting, and therefore, she will be not be facing the cameras in the project that was pitched.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan Embassy launches Run for Kashmir Tele-marathon Cellphone App ...11:34 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Rain-wind-thundershowers forecast for Punjab, KPK, Kashmir, GB and ...10:56 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Joint session of parliament to be held in Islamabad today10:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of PAF serving the ...10:05 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas today09:38 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Hassan Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput in Indian web series05:42 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
- #DreamComeTrue: Engin Altan Duzyatan meets terminally ill Pakistani ...05:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj canceled by Netflix after six seasons03:21 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020