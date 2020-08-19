Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are headed to Hollywood

02:27 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are headed to Hollywood
Share

Hello Hollywood!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been meeting Hollywood studio executives about producing a new media project, reported Variety.

In June, the couple reportedly met with several networks, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal’s Content Studios. Hammer and Meghan previously worked together when the latter starred on the USA series Suits. 

Details about the project are kept under wraps, but the world famous couple plans on working as joint producers on the project.

According to Variety, the former royal doesn’t plan on acting, and therefore, she will be not be facing the cameras in the project that was pitched.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Remembering Shaukat Hussain Rizvi on 21st death ...
06:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Hassan Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput in ...
05:42 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
#DreamComeTrue: Engin Altan Duzyatan meets ...
05:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj canceled by Netflix ...
03:21 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Rose McGowan accuses director Alexander Payne of ...
02:54 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are headed to ...
02:27 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Shaukat Hussain Rizvi on 21st death anniversary
06:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr