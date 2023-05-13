Search

Dollars rain at Pakistani wedding as groom arrives in helicopter (VIDEO)

Web Desk 10:46 PM | 13 May, 2023
JHELUM – Extravagant wedding events continue to be in fashion despite the fact that Pakistan is facing a multidimensional financial crisis with its currency nosediving and inflation skyrocketing to record levels.

As the world draws a gloomy picture of the economy of the crisis-hit nation, one such event showing a crazy display of wealth remained in the limelight this week. A family showered their wedding guests with dollars at a time when the country is facing a severe dollar crunch.

Apparently, the wealthy family tried to make their big day memorable by showering foreign currency on their guests. The groom, identified as Waqas, came by a helicopter to take bride.

The family members of the UK-return man can be seen showering US dollars from the helicopter which leaves guests and band members in frenzy and they start collecting the high flying currency. 

The video garnered attention of the social media users who are not so happy with the showoff.

This is, however, not the first such incident as many rich people go to lengths to get attention. From raining mobile phones on the guests to showering gold coins, these big fat weddings often make headlines and even attract tax authorities.

Groom hires helicopter for baraat in one of AJK's most expensive weddings

