Balochistan govt declares emergency in Gwadar after record rainfall

10:46 AM | 28 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

Widespread flooding in southwestern coast of Balochistan led to people having to evacuate their waterlogged homes, the collapse of roads, and the closure of schools and other key services.

The devastating rainfall forced provincial authorities to declare an official state of emergency in Gwadar, Ormara and other regions.

Gwadar and other Balochistan regions received the heaviest rain spell after 2010 when heavy rains hit the area triggered by a cyclone. The coastal district received over 100mm rainfall in a day. There was however no casualty reported so far from any rain-hit areas.

The inundation wreaked havoc in Gwadar, Kech district, and other parts, suspending normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations. 

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini, along with other officials also visited the affected areas and initiated rescue and relief efforts.

The Meteorological Office had earlier predicted the arrival of a westerly wave in Balochistan, which is expected to affect the upper parts of the country on February 26th.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2024/pakistan-braces-for-another-spell-of-rain-this-month
 
 
 
 

11:02 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 Match 15: Karachi Kings lock horns with Islamabad United today - Check score and squads

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

