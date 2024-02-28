Balochistan govt declares emergency in Gwadar after record rainfall

Widespread flooding in southwestern coast of Balochistan led to people having to evacuate their waterlogged homes, the collapse of roads, and the closure of schools and other key services.

The devastating rainfall forced provincial authorities to declare an official state of emergency in Gwadar, Ormara and other regions.

Gwadar and other Balochistan regions received the heaviest rain spell after 2010 when heavy rains hit the area triggered by a cyclone. The coastal district received over 100mm rainfall in a day. There was however no casualty reported so far from any rain-hit areas.

The inundation wreaked havoc in Gwadar, Kech district, and other parts, suspending normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.

Rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of Gwadar. The people there are in dire need of assistance. Quick action is necessary @IsmailSasoli_ @ndmapk @dpr_gob @anwaar_kakar @thegwadarpost pic.twitter.com/AIVQGysqCI — Aoun Sahi (@AounSahi) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini, along with other officials also visited the affected areas and initiated rescue and relief efforts.

The Meteorological Office had earlier predicted the arrival of a westerly wave in Balochistan, which is expected to affect the upper parts of the country on February 26th.

