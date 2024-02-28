Balochistan govt declares emergency in Gwadar after record rainfall

Widespread flooding in southwestern coast of Balochistan led to people having to evacuate their waterlogged homes, the collapse of roads, and the closure of schools and other key services.
The devastating rainfall forced provincial authorities to declare an official state of emergency in Gwadar, Ormara and other regions.
Gwadar and other Balochistan regions received the heaviest rain spell after 2010 when heavy rains hit the area triggered by a cyclone. The coastal district received over 100mm rainfall in a day. There was however no casualty reported so far from any rain-hit areas.
The inundation wreaked havoc in Gwadar, Kech district, and other parts, suspending normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.
Rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of Gwadar. The people there are in dire need of assistance. Quick action is necessary @IsmailSasoli_ @ndmapk @dpr_gob @anwaar_kakar @thegwadarpost pic.twitter.com/AIVQGysqCI— Aoun Sahi (@AounSahi) February 28, 2024
Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.
Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini, along with other officials also visited the affected areas and initiated rescue and relief efforts.
The Meteorological Office had earlier predicted the arrival of a westerly wave in Balochistan, which is expected to affect the upper parts of the country on February 26th.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2024/pakistan-braces-for-another-spell-of-rain-this-month
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.