Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal stolen from outside home ahead of eid

10:37 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal stolen from outside home ahead of eid
Source: Kamran Akmal (Instagram)
LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal was stolen from outside of his house on Thursday night in Lahore.

Muslims across the world sacrifice goat, sheep, cow or camels on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha o that they can perform the sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

With Eid around the corner, people across Pakistan are massively busy in buying sacrificial animals and celebrities are also visiting the cattle markets for it.

Kamran Akmal’s father told media that six goat were bought for this Eid, adding that one of them was stolen last night.

He said that the security staff of a private housing society, where the cricketer’s family lives, has been informed about the incident. 

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

