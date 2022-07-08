Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos
Share
KARACHI - Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her good looks and impeccable acting skills.
This time around, the Cheekh star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.
Flaunting her glam look in the latest clicks and videos shared on Instagram, the Baaghi actress left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with stunning bold makeup.
She also shared some photos with her fashion shoot team.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet ... 05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal stolen from outside home ahead of ...10:37 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death in last 24 hours09:47 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe hospitalised after gun attack during ...09:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Over one million Muslims gather in Arafat to perform main Hajj ritual09:01 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Censor board 'clears' another banned movie for screening on ...10:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on fire06:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022