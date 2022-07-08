Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos  

10:56 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos  
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI - Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her good looks and impeccable acting skills.

This time around, the Cheekh star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.

Flaunting her glam look in the latest clicks and videos shared on Instagram, the Baaghi actress left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with stunning bold makeup.

She also shared some photos with her fashion shoot team.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet ... 05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in ...

More From This Category
Censor board 'clears' another banned movie for ...
10:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on ...
06:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in New York
07:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar entertain fans ...
08:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video
06:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video ...
05:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look in latest videos  
10:56 AM | 8 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr