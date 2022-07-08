Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed a slight decline in Covid-19 infection rate as it reported 693 new cases in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio decreasing to 3.28 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Friday said that no deaths were reported due to infection as overall stands at 30,413. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,541,645.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 165. Pakistan conducted a total of 21,137 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 379 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.
COVID-19 Statistics 08 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 8, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,137
Positive Cases: 693
Positivity %: 3.28%
Deaths: 00
Patients on Critical Care: 165
As many as 584,802 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 509,269 in Punjab, 220,253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,513 in Islamabad, 35,611 in Balochistan, 43,428 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
arlier this week, Pakistan’s top monitoring body on the Covid virus issued new guidelines for Eidul Adha, urging masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent contagious infection.
The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday rolled out fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the novel disease during Eid prayer and Qurbani. The SOPs place special emphasis on wearing facial masks, social distancing, and avoiding shaking hands during the upcoming festival.
The notification cited that Eid prayers should be organized in open spaces under stringent Covid protocols. It said if there is no option but to offer them in indoor spaces, then all windows should be kept open for ventilation.
It added that prayer venues should have two to three prayer sessions with staggered timings to enable maximum people to offer prayers within Covid protocols. NCOC also called on elderly and young children not to attend prayer sessions.
The top body on novel virus also mentioned that efforts should be made to encourage collective and online Qurbani through public, private and community organisations, while ensuring adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
