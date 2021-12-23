Pakistan records 359 new Covid cases, 2 fatalities in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 2 people died of the novel disease while 359 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,894 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,292,406.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,564 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.77 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 666. Around 510 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,254,104.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,408.

As many as 479,890 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,380 in Punjab, 181,088 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,354 in Islamabad, 33,614 in Balochistan, 34,651 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,061 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,658 in Sindh, 5,916 in KP, 964 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.