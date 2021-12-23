Pakistan records 359 new Covid cases, 2 fatalities in a day
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 2 people died of the novel disease while 359 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,894 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,292,406.
Pakistan conducted a total of 46,564 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.77 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 666. Around 510 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,254,104.
Statistics 23 Dec 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 23, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,564
Positive Cases: 359
Positivity %: 0.77%
Deaths : 2
Patients on Critical Care: 666
As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,408.
As many as 479,890 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,380 in Punjab, 181,088 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,354 in Islamabad, 33,614 in Balochistan, 34,651 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Balochistan reports 30 suspected cases of Omicron ... 10:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
QUETTA – At least 30 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Balochistan's Kalat ...
Moreover, 13,061 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,658 in Sindh, 5,916 in KP, 964 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Chinese city locks down 13 million residents to ... 11:51 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
BEIJING – A strict lockdown has been imposed in the northern Chinese city of Xi'an with asking all 13 million ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Bahrain Naval Force Commander lauds professionalism of Pakistan Armed ...09:54 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan records 359 new Covid cases, 2 fatalities in a day09:28 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 December 202108:41 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Chinese city locks down 13 million residents to curb fresh Covid-19 ...11:51 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- TikToker, who defrauded Ertugrul star, released from Pakistani jail05:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi video wins hearts04:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021