FO trashes PTI leader's claims about cypher’s secrecy from ex-PM
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has rubbished Shahbaz Gill’s claim about the cypher communication received from the embassy in Washington.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar on Tuesday cleared the air after a close aide of Imran Khan claims that the cypher communication was ‘hidden’ from the former prime minister Imran Khan, and the foreign minister.
It was the same diplomatic cable which remained in limelight ahead of the no-trust motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.
The cypher details a meeting between former Pakistani envoy to US Asad Majid and US Under Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.
Speaking outside the Supreme Court, the PTI leader claimed that he was told by the former foreign minister that the diplomatic cable was kept hidden from him and the premier Imran Khan.
Gill maintained that the diplomatic cypher was with ‘powerful quarters’ however foreign office cleared the air and dismissed the claim as entirely baseless.
The foreign office spokesperson maintained that MoFA operates on a professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its work.
Imran Khan wants US official Donald Lu punished ... 10:05 PM | 23 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday called on the US to dismiss Donald Lu, assistant secretary ...
Imran Khan earlier named Washington as the power behind his ouster. The defiant politician maintained that a well-orchestrated US conspiracy was plotted after he refused to obey the commands of ‘foreign masters’.
