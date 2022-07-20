Imran Khan alleges 'horse trading' by ruling coalition ahead of Punjab CM poll

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief has accused the Sharif-led coalition government of bribing its members of the Punjab Assembly to change their loyalties ahead of the poll for Punjab chief minister.

Taking it to Twitter, the defiant politician said Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse-trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs.

Khan accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the main man behind the act, saying he gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth.

Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with upto Rs 50 crores being offered to buy MPAs. The main architect behind this is Asif Zardari who gets NRO for his corruption & purchases people with looted wealth. He shd be jailed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2022

PTI chief termed horse trading an 'attack on democracy' and on the moral fabric of society. “Had Supreme Court taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent,” he asked.

Other PTI members including Murad Raas claim that the party's lawmakers are being offered between Rs30 million and Rs50 million each by PML-N to change their loyalties ahead of the vote recount for the Punjab chief minister post.

Senior PTI leader Yasmin Rashid said the former ruling party does not want to start a fight with other parties. She also slammed Rana Sanaullah for his ‘threatening rhetoric’ about the disappearance of lawmakers ahead of the vote count.

Big blow to PTI as 24 disgruntled MNAs take ... 05:01 PM | 17 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Nearly two dozens of MNAs belonging to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have seemed to change their ...

Top political parties are facing off after PTI’s landslide victory in the Punjab by-polls which changed the numbers game in the provincial assembly and PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi is likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the densely populated province.