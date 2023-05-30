ICC announces teams for World Test Championship 2023

The Australian and Indian teams for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final, which will take place at The Oval from June 7–11, were officially announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

After commencement of the support period today (Monday), the Event Technical Committee must now be consulted before any changes to the teams are made, according to an ICC press release.

The WTC Final, billed as the "Ultimate Test," has June 12 set aside as a reserve day to make up for any missed play on the five days that are scheduled.

The WTC, which was launched in 2019 to provide context for the game's longest format, is in its second edition.

The first edition's champions, New Zealand, defeated India in the championship match by an eight-wicket margin in Southampton.

The prize pool for the WTC Final is $1.6 million, with $800,000 going to the losers.

The squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav