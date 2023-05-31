UET Mardan suspends assistant controller exams on charges of May 9 vandalism

MARDAN – The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan took action by suspending an assistant controller of examination (ACE) following allegations of his participation in vandalism that occurred on May 9 in the district.

As per the notification issued by the Registrar of UET Mardan, the vice chancellor approved the suspension of ACE Muhammad Ismail’s services based on an investigation conducted by the Superintendent of Police.

The notification stated that the accused ACE had been charged under FIR No 833, dated May 9, under several sections, including 341, 324, 435, 427, 120B, 147, 148, 149, 7ATA, 143, 188, 500, 501, 337A(I), 337 F1 PPC, and 16-18MPO.

Furthermore, the notification mentioned that the involvement of the official in sabotage activities on May 9 was conveyed by SP Investigation Mardan in a letter numbered 1473/GB/Inv, dated May 26. It added that the Syndicate would formally approve the termination of the official from his services in accordance with the prevailing rules.