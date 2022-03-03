Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes

Web Desk
08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes
Source: @mahirahkhan (Instagram)
Mahira Khan is among the elite superstars of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects under her belt.

Mahira’s choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and fans.

This time around, the Humsafar star created a frenzy with her wardrobe choices as she was spotted at the press conference of her upcoming web series Baarwan Khiladi.

Dressed to perfection, Mahira oozed panache and style in her elegant black dress as she dazzled at the event. However, Khan's beautiful shoes have attracted fans.

The 37-year-old superstar wore the stunning crystal-embellished ankle strap sandals by Mach & Mach. The current price of shoes on the official website is $1,220.00 which is approximately Rs 200,000.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

Mahira Khan's 'Baarwan Khiladi' to be released ...

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan glided gracefully into the shoes of the producer with her sports web series 'Baarwan ...

Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes
08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

