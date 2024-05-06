Pakistan’s kit for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled 

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday revealed the Pakistan cricket team's official kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 during a ceremony.

Pakistan's white-ball captain, Babar Azam, along with senior players such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and others, showcased the new "Matrix Jersey."

The PCB shared a video on its X handle, previously known as Twitter, showing Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Babar, and others performing drills. At the end of the video, they were all wearing the new jersey that the team will sport during the upcoming ICC event.

Pakistan is in Group A of the World Cup, along with India, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts the United States.

In the meantime, the Pakistan team is set to depart for Ireland tomorrow in preparation for their T20I series against the home team.

Pakistan will play three T20I matches in Ireland, followed by four in England. After the series in England, Pakistan will head to the United States to participate in the T20 World Cup.

The initial 18-player squad announced for the Ireland and England T20Is will be reduced to 15 players for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I against England on May 22.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England series

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan