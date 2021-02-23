Khalilur Rehman Qamar loses his cool at a woman again (VIDEO)
Entangling himself in yet another controversy, the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's public spat with female panellist, Ailia Zehra is making headlines once again.

Losing his cool over a possible interruption, the 58-year-old writer lashed out at the journalist during a panel discussion.

The journalist shared the short clip on Twitter handle and narrated her experience:

“Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity. Khalil ur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric. He left the show while yelling at the top of his lungs. Called me a RAW agent and spewed sexist slurs,” she tweeted.

All riled up, the writer walked out after removing the mic and spewed sexist slurs. Qamar has been under negative limelight ever since his misogynistic rants came to light.

Earlier, Marvi Sirmed's quarrel with Qamar became the talk of the town. The session grasped heat after the short-tempered writer lost his calm and degraded Sirmed when she advocated the notorious slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’.

The abusive spat turned into a disgraceful debate during the live show, leaving the entire nation shocked.

