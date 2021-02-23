Residents kill leopard who attacked 8 people in Tharparkar
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Residents kill leopard who attacked 8 people in Tharparkar
Share

MITHI – Residents in Tharparkar region of Pakistan shot a leopard dead after it attacked and injured 8 people.

The big cat came out from the border area of Saranghwari and Bhutaro villages of Islamkot tehsil in Tharparkar and attacked the villagers injuring eight people, stated the wildlife department.

The injured were taken to a local hospital and were sent home after receiving first aid. The residents chased the big cat and hunted it after the incident.

Residents said that the leopard was troubling them from time to time and had previously injured 7 people.

Hunting dogs maul leopard in Pakistan forest ... 08:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

Local hunters on their search for a wild boar came across one of the endangered species around the globe – ...

More From This Category
Broadsheet pays Rs4.5 million to Sharif family ...
05:41 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Turkey raises Kashmir issue at UN, urging India ...
04:01 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri women ...
03:39 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
NAB accepts Rs21 billion plea bargain in fake ...
03:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
What caused the massive blackout in Pakistan last ...
02:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
PML-N's Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for ...
01:56 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr