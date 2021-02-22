Punjab launches Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship Program

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday launched Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin (PBUH) Scholarship Program for deserving bright students in the province.

The provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs1 billion for the program, which is a revolutionary measure to assist deserving students.

He said that students can submit their applications through an online system.

He said that students' particulars will be checked online and scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels.

The chief minister said that the fund for this Program will be enhanced every year.