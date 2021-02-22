Punjab launches Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship Program
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday launched Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin (PBUH) Scholarship Program for deserving bright students in the province.
The provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs1 billion for the program, which is a revolutionary measure to assist deserving students.
He said that students can submit their applications through an online system.
پنجاب بھر کے ہونہار و مستحق طلبا و طالبات کے لئے رحمت اللعالمین ؐ سکالر شپ پروگرام آغاز: وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا رحمت اللعالمینؐ سکالر شپ کے اجراء کے موقع پر منعقدہ تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/4conSNwwN1— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) February 22, 2021
He said that students' particulars will be checked online and scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels.
The chief minister said that the fund for this Program will be enhanced every year.
