Dozens of mobile shops gutted in Karachi' Saddar fire 

KARACHI – A massive inferno erupted in Karachi Saddar area on Tuesday morning and the fire gutted scores of shops and valuables worth tens of millions.

The fire broke out in the early hours but was doused after hours of struggle, as fire brigade continue operation for hours. The blaze quickly spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for authorities.

Fire tenders rushed to emergency, and fire tenders and water bowers combated inferno.

Traders association said at least 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered losses of millions of rupees. A fire safety system is present in the market, but the blaze quickly engulfed shops.

Fire brigade breaks into the shop in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Saddar market is a commercial area that houses shops for mobile phones..