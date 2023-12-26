Search

Pakistan

Dozens of mobile shops gutted in Karachi' Saddar fire 

Web Desk
10:59 AM | 26 Dec, 2023
Dozens of mobile shops gutted in Karachi' Saddar fire 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A massive inferno erupted in Karachi Saddar area on Tuesday morning and the fire gutted scores of shops and valuables worth tens of millions.

The fire broke out in the early hours but was doused after hours of struggle, as fire brigade continue operation for hours. The blaze quickly spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for authorities.

Fire tenders rushed to emergency, and fire tenders and water bowers combated inferno.

Traders association said at least 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered losses of millions of rupees. A fire safety system is present in the market, but the blaze quickly engulfed shops.

Fire brigade breaks into the shop in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Saddar market is a commercial area that houses shops for mobile phones..

Nine dead, others injured as huge fire breaks out at Karachi shopping mall

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

House fire near Abbottabad kills mother, eight children

11:21 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Karachi Weather update: Sindh capital, parts of Sindh to receive ...

09:42 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Major terror bid foiled as time bomb defused on Awam Express train in ...

03:04 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Is Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi? FO reveals facts

09:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

IT ministry develops mobile app to digitise Hajj operation

01:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Karachi Weather update: Temperature drops further as cold wave hits ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:59 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Dozens of mobile shops gutted in Karachi' Saddar fire 

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.

Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.

Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Dec-2023/open-market-pakistani-rupee-exchange-rate-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-and-riyal

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: