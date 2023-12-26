Dozens of mobile shops gutted in Karachi' Saddar fire 

KARACHI – A massive inferno erupted in Karachi Saddar area on Tuesday morning and the fire gutted scores of shops and valuables worth tens of millions.
The fire broke out in the early hours but was doused after hours of struggle, as fire brigade continue operation for hours. The blaze quickly spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for authorities.
Fire tenders rushed to emergency, and fire tenders and water bowers combated inferno.
Traders association said at least 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered losses of millions of rupees. A fire safety system is present in the market, but the blaze quickly engulfed shops.
Fire brigade breaks into the shop in an attempt to extinguish the fire.
Saddar market is a commercial area that houses shops for mobile phones..
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
