Pakistan Stock Exchange loses over 1,200 points owing to selling pressure

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a steep decline as trading started after long holidays, and benchmark KSE-100 fell by nearly 1,200 points as it went through a correction since jumping past all previous records.

KSE index started trading at 60,180.84 points but moved down by 2.50pc as major sectors including, chemical, automakers, cement commercial banks, OMCs, refineries, and pharmaceutical sectors bore the brunt.

All sectors faced selling pressure as the market enters the correction phase. Experts however term correction healthy and momentary, predicting the market to climb again amid a positive outlook.

Amid the fresh losses, the equities of South Asian nation performed extraordinarily fine and provided good gains of over 50pc outshining other major asset classes.

In international market, Asian stocks traded cautiously as investors were still analysing fresh data that showed US prices plunged last month for the first time in more than 3 years.