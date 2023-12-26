Saveera Parkash becomes first Hindu woman to contest elections in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – In a progressive development in Pakistani politics, a first woman minority candidate has submitted nomination papers for general seat.

Saveera Parkash, a doctor by profession, makes history by filing nomination papers for the first time, and she hoped to win the upcoming general elections.

The candidate from the Buner district of country’s northwestern region is a member of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), whose family remained staunch supporter of PPP for decades.

She filed her nomination papers for PK-25 constituency and is set to lock horns with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to a local publication, Saveera said she wants to serve poor, especially women who have been suppressed and neglected for a long time.

The daring woman, who defies the odds, studied MBBS at Abbottabad Medical College in 2022 and is also the general secretary of the PPP women’s wing in Buner.

Saveera’s move to contest polls received support from activists who commended her for breaking the stereotypes.