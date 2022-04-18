Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2022
09:00 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,340. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,894 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,182.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Karachi PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Islamabad PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Peshawar PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Quetta PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Sialkot PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Attock PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Gujranwala PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Jehlum PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Multan PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Bahawalpur PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Gujrat PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Nawabshah PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Chakwal PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Hyderabad PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Nowshehra PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Sargodha PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Faisalabad PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722
Mirpur PKR 132,200 PKR 1,722

