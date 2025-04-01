Fawad Khan set to make Bollywood comeback after 9 years

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of almost nine years. He will be starring alongside Vaani Kapoor in the romantic comedy film ‘Aber Gulaal’, which is scheduled to release on May 9, 2025.

The teaser of the film was released on April 1, 2025, and it features Fawad Khan mesmerizing Vaani Kapoor with his enchanting voice and captivating eyes. The 2-minute-2-second teaser begins with the question, “When was the last time you fell in love?” followed by a scene of Fawad and Vaani in a car, where they are listening to the song “Kuch Na Kaho” from the film “1942: A Love Story” on the radio.

Fawad is seen humming the song, and Vaani gets entranced by his voice. The film is a beautiful love story set in London, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Lisa Hayden, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, and others.