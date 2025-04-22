Intermediate exams postponed for three weeks

The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced a three-week postponement of the intermediate examinations, originally scheduled to begin today. The decision was made due to “unavoidable circumstances,” according to a statement from the board’s chairman.

Sources within the education department revealed that the exams were delayed following an announcement by teachers to boycott the examination process. The sudden change has sparked frustration among students, who fear the disruption may impact admissions to medical and professional colleges in the coming academic year.

In a related development, matriculation exams in North Waziristan have also been postponed due to security concerns. The Bannu Board issued a notification citing the prevailing law and order situation in the region. The exams, initially set to begin on April 8, will be rescheduled after consultations with local authorities.