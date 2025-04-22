Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Ankara On Two Day Visit

ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkiye’s Defence Minister Yashar Guler received the prime minister at the airport.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both the leaders will exchange views on further expanding bilateral relations and important regional and global issues.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Turkish investors and business delegations.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.