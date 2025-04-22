VIDEO: Police officers beaten in Lahore during 15 emergency call response

Police officers in Lahore were violently attacked while responding to an emergency call made to the 15 helpline, in an incident that has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the officers reached the location to provide assistance but were met with aggression. Shocking footage shows the policemen being dragged, beaten with sticks, and verbally abused by a group of individuals.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage, with many calling for immediate arrests and strict legal action.