09:16 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Covid-19 infects 4,040, kills 53 in a day: NCOC
ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent spike in Covid positivity ratio, Pakistan has recorded 53 new deaths and 4,040 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,918 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,071,620.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,765 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 964,404. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 83,298 while the national positivity stands at 7.54percent.

At least 400,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 364,680 in Punjab 148,619 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90,660 in Islamabad, 31,177 in Balochistan, 27,288 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,796 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,201 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,215 in Sindh, 4,556 in KP, 816 in Islamabad, 646 in Azad Kashmir, 331 in Balochistan, and 153 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 53,528 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,501,934 since the first case was reported.

