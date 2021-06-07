Woman attacked with acid for refusing marriage in Pakistan

10:22 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
LAHORE - A woman sustained serious burn injuries after a man threw acid on her in Punjab capital for allegedly refusing to marry him, it emerged on Monday.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 336-B (harm by use of corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The incident had occurred in Johar Town area when the woman, who is domestic worker, was going to her work and she was stopped by the suspect and his accomplice, who were on a motorbike, hear Jagawar Chowk, local media reported.

The suspect threw acid on her when she refused his offer to drop her off at her workplace. Following the attack, the woman rushed towards her home and she was taken to Jinnah Hospital.

The victim has received injuries on her face, neck and hands.  

In her statement to police, the woman said that the suspect had been forced her for marriage, adding that he had threatened her with consequence on refusal.

The suspect is still at large while raids are being conducted to arrest him.

