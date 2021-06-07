Jannat Mirza's beau Umer Butt shouts slur at legendary Bushra Ansari

Jannat Mirza's alleged act of hurting Christian sentiments triggered an uproar on the internet.

Amid public bashing and schooling, a feud broke out between Mirza and veteran actor Bushra Ansari.

Earlier, Mirza uploaded a video in which she was wearing some jewellery from a PR package. She wore a pendant crucifix around her waist, offending the Christian community.

As soon as she realised her mistake, Mirza deleted the clips and offered an apology immediately. But with people flocking to the comments section, the issue got blown out of proportion.

Legendary actress Bushra Ansari also did not shy away from giving her two cents and went on to say, “Aik dur fitteh mun to banta hai, in jaahil stars par afsos. Na Islam ka pata na kisi or religion ka.”

Mirza then shared Ansari's rant against her and requested her not to judge her without knowing her. “This is not okay at all! Please do not judge anyone without knowing anything Amma Jee,”

Jumping onto the bandwagon of Mirza's defenders, her sister Alishba Anjum and Mirza's beau Umer Butt attacked Ansari with verbal abuse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Replying to the abusive Mirza family, the Zebaish star expressed her disappointment and said that she might have been wrong, but these youngsters must show some respect to their elders.

"Afsos! for everything going around us.I just saw the picture n instantly got emotional abt the disgrace to minorities without seeing or knowing that it was jannat mirza's unintentional mistake..and she had already apologized. I saw it late .n just conveyed that Islam teaches to respect other religions too..this was the point..And seriously telling you I did nt know her name even..but when I saw people s comment that she said sorry."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Ansari added,"I instantly deleted the post.so kids behave your self.IT was a confusion exactly like she did that without realizing ..I m not teaching Islam.But we ve to be just humans and respect humanity..young kids are going to live n enjoy this life longer than us but u ve to respect your elders even if they scold u for your mistakes."

Earlier, Mirza referred to Waqar Zaka as ‘mere pyare uncle jee’ while slamming her for judging the TikTokers.