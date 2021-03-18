Hania Amir wants people to stop bashing her on using beauty filters

Hania Aamir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her outspoken persona and impeccable acting skills.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, the Janaan star stepped forward to address the trolling she has been receiving for using beauty filters while preaching self-love.

Shedding light on her frequent use of beauty filters, the 24-year-old did not hold back from vocalizing her opinion as she said that beauty filters on social media apps have been around for quite some time and its about time we normalise it.

“You guy’s just have to stop now. It’s 2021 and now filters are a part of our lives and everyone needs to be okay now with a fact that people are using filters on their faces. I’m using a filter right now, I actually don’t look like this in real”, says Hania.

Further, she added that she does not look like this in real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Previously, Amir had drawn ire for asking netizens to embrace their natural skin all the while using an Instagram filter.

Relentlessly trolled for her actions, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star was clear on her stance on the promotion of colour shaming.

"One thing that has been bothering me for a while is colour shaming," Amir said while revealing how she realised the problem after a friend told her she needs to get a tan. We need to own ourselves, we need to own our skin tones," she added.

"We don't have to wear two tones dark foundation or two-tone light foundation that oh, these are our beauty standards. These are terrible beauty standards and we don't need to follow them because we have a responsibility for the next generations to come [sic]." she concluded.

Netizens did not hold back from calling out her out on her hypocrisy that effortlessly killed the entire essence of her rant.