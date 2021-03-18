Zardari's sister among two Sindh MPs suspended over rising dog-bite cases

SUKKUR – The Sindh High Court on Thursday suspended the membership of two members of provincial assembly (MPAs) in Sindh over rise in dog-bite cases.

The order was issued by SHC’s Sukkur Bench, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the membership PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikander as surge in case was reported in Ratodero and Jamshoro.

“The dog bite cases are increasing rapidly day-by-day, which shows that all the MPAs being elected have failed to provide facilities to the poor people of their constituencies, especially, in aforesaid pointed out Taluka and district. In such a situation, the membership of MPAs elected from Rata dero and Jamshoro is hereby suspended," read the SHC order.

The bench also warned other lawmakers of suspending their membership for not supervising the ongoing drive against dog bites in their respective constituencies.

“Remaining members of provincial assembly are once again directed to supervise the ongoing drive against dog bite cases, and ensure that in future no dog bite case happens and if any case of dog bite is reported, the member of provincial assembly of that constituency shall be held responsible and their membership may be suspended,” said the order.

Last month, in a first of its kind ruling, the same bench had warned that members of the provincial lawmaker will be suspended if any dog-bite incident surfaces in their respective constituencies.