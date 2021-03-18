Zardari's sister among two Sindh MPs suspended over rising dog-bite cases
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Zardari's sister among two Sindh MPs suspended over rising dog-bite cases
Share

SUKKUR – The Sindh High Court on Thursday suspended the membership of two members of provincial assembly (MPAs) in Sindh over rise in dog-bite cases. 

The order was issued by SHC’s Sukkur Bench, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the membership PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikander as surge in case was reported in Ratodero and Jamshoro. 

“The dog bite cases are increasing rapidly day-by-day, which shows that all the MPAs being elected have failed to provide facilities to the poor people of their constituencies, especially, in aforesaid pointed out Taluka and district. In such a situation, the membership of MPAs elected from Rata dero and Jamshoro is hereby suspended," read the SHC order.

The bench also warned other lawmakers of suspending their membership for not supervising the ongoing drive against dog bites in their respective constituencies.

“Remaining members of provincial assembly are once again directed to supervise the ongoing drive against dog bite cases, and ensure that in future no dog bite case happens and if any case of dog bite is reported, the member of provincial assembly of that constituency shall be held responsible and their membership may be suspended,” said the order.

Last month, in a first of its kind ruling, the same bench had warned that members of the provincial lawmaker will be suspended if any dog-bite incident surfaces in their respective constituencies.

MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh ... 07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – In a first of its kind ruling, the Sindh High Court (SHC) said that members of the provincial lawmaker ...

More From This Category
PM Imran orders action after meeting ...
06:12 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Pakistan foils bid to attack French embassy over ...
06:22 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
400-year-old tunnel discovered during restoration ...
05:42 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
PM Imran Khan receives coronavirus vaccine (VIDEO)
04:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Minor boy spotted driving car on busy road in ...
03:39 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Capt Safdar attacked with eggs outside Peshawar ...
03:07 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song with friends
04:58 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr