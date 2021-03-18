PM Imran orders action after meeting representative of missing persons’ panel

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a meeting with three-member delegation of Balochistan missing persons committee that represents 13 families of the sit-in staged last month in the capital.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The premier has directed the Principal Secretary to ascertain quickly the exact status of the missing family members and committed to updating the committee on progress.

PM Khan also reiterated that a bill to criminalise Enforced Disappearances would be fast tracked along with whatever other laws needed to be amended.

Meanwhile, he has asked to be kept informed of progress on the whereabout of the missing family members.

Last month, Mazari had assured the protesters of ‘missing’ persons of arranging their meeting with the prime minister in March after they agreed to end their sit-in.

The human rights minister had visited the camp of the protesting families when she delivered a special message of the premier to them.

The premier while requesting the families to end their protest had assured them that he would meet the members of the representatives committee soon.

The families of the missing persons had set up a camp outside the National Press Club in early February but they decided to move towards D-Chowk on Feb 16 after the government did not pay heed to them.