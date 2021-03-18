ICC features Babar Azam as 'Flash' in 'Justice League'
Web Desk
06:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
ICC features Babar Azam as 'Flash' in 'Justice League'
Share

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared funny image on social media featuring six known international cricketers.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has been included in the photo alongside Indian skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, English all-rounder Ben Stokes, West Indies Keiron Pollard and Australian Ellyse Perry.

The top cricket body took to Twitter and posted an image with a caption, "Unite the League. #SnyderCut."

Fans were amused to see that Babar Azam's face has been Photoshopped atop The Flash's body while Virat Kohli has been recognised as Aquaman by the ICC. Ben Stokes has been referred to as Batman while Ellyse Perry is Wonder Woman. Kane Williamson has been shown as Superman.

Babar Azam makes to top 10 of all cricket formats ... 07:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been ranked among top 10 best batsman of the world in all formats of ...

More From This Category
Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus ...
07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmad disclose their ...
07:05 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song ...
04:58 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Abdullah Qureshi and wife Sadia welcome first baby
03:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Hania Amir wants people to stop bashing her on ...
05:21 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Minor boy spotted driving car on busy road in ...
03:39 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine
07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr