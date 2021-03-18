ICC features Babar Azam as 'Flash' in 'Justice League'

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared funny image on social media featuring six known international cricketers.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has been included in the photo alongside Indian skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, English all-rounder Ben Stokes, West Indies Keiron Pollard and Australian Ellyse Perry.

The top cricket body took to Twitter and posted an image with a caption, "Unite the League. #SnyderCut."

Fans were amused to see that Babar Azam's face has been Photoshopped atop The Flash's body while Virat Kohli has been recognised as Aquaman by the ICC. Ben Stokes has been referred to as Batman while Ellyse Perry is Wonder Woman. Kane Williamson has been shown as Superman.