Babar Azam makes to top 10 of all cricket formats in fresh ICC rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been ranked among top 10 best batsman of the world in all formats of cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The captain of Pakistan’s all-format teams secured third position in Twenty20 International (T20I) and ODI. Last week, he had slipped to fourth place in ICC T20I ranking and he now has managed to grab the slot again.

In Test format, the 26-year-old batsman has been placed at sixth spot.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli secured number five in T20I rankings from his previous sixth position after he thrashed two consecutive half-centuries against England in the ongoing five-match series being played in Ahmedabad.

India’s KL Rahul slipped to fourth place in T20I ranking, losing his third spot to the Pakistan’s skipper.

The top two T20I spots have been maintained by

English batsman Dawid Malan and Australia skipper Aaron Finch hold top two positions respectively.

In ODI rankings, Kohli and Rohit Sharma managed to grab top two position, while Australian batsmen Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have secured the top three spots in Test rankings.